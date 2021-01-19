JPS reports 20% decrease in estimated bills, targets further reduction
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service is reporting a significant improvement in its Guaranteed Standards performance with a 20 per cent reduction in the number of estimated bills over the period January to December 2020.
According to the company, less than five per cent of its customers are estimated on a monthly basis as, from a customer base of over 680,000 customers, only about 29,000 customers are now receiving estimates, down from 37,000 a year ago.
JPS said it is taking steps to further reduce estimates in 2021.
It attributed the fall in estimated bills to a number of initiatives, including: the continued installation of smart meters, more direct communication with customers to facilitate ease of access to meters, and heightened account monitoring.
The power company said the initiatives to reduce estimates are designed to directly address the challenges it faces in reading some customers' meters. These include: meters being inaccessible, impassable terrain, the presence of bad dogs, locked gates and a number of other factors.
In such situations, the account is estimated using the average of the last three actual readings and the account is updated once actual data is received, said JPS.
Ramsay McDonald, Senior VP Customer Services said: “The reduction in estimated bills is part of JPS' efforts to significantly improve the customer experience. The improvement in our performance on the service standards is just one area of focus. The use of technology has contributed greatly to the progress we are making, and will play a big part in the initiatives that we plan to roll out in 202 . We anticipate that our performance in 2021 will be even better than last year, as we respond more directly to the needs of our customers”.
