JPS reports 87.5% reduction in power outages caused by solar, wind fluctuations
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) is reporting that power outages caused by solar and wind fluctuations have been reduced by an average of 87.5 per cent since the commissioning of its Hybrid Energy Storage Facility built over a year ago.
According to the JPS, the storage facility helps to reduce outages that would have been caused by a drop in wind power or reduction in solar power, due to cloud cover and inclement weather conditions.
The company made the announcement while noting that it is also now easier to integrate renewable energy into the national grid, especially from solar and wind sources also due to the facility.
Pointing out that it is happy with the country's increased focus on renewable energy, the electricity service provider noted the importance of timing and amount to ensure grid stability.
It said the addition of more renewable sources in the country's energy mix reduces the dependence on imported fossil fuels and the associated fuel cost. In the short term, this is expected to contribute to cleaner energy, and in the long term, to lower electricity costs, the JPS said.
In addition to its storage facility, the company said it has been replacing some of its older generating technology with newer more efficient systems. This combined approach, it said, is a formula that is working with “the grid's increased reliability being a result”.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy