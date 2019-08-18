JPS reviewing OUR's request for additional information on rate increase

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has indicated that it is reviewing the Office of Utilities Regulation's (OUR) request for additional information regarding its recent rate increase application.

The electricity supply company, in a release late Saturday afternoon, said it has not yet determined a date for its re-submission to the OUR.

“It is important to understand that the OUR has not yet evaluated JPS' application to make a decision on the actual request. They have asked the company for additional information to facilitate a full evaluation and determination on the application,” JPS Director of Corporate Communications, Winsome Callum, said in the release.

“The request for additional information is not an extraordinary occurrence, as the rate review process outlined in the 2016 Electricity Licence, includes provision for the OUR to request additional details from the company. It represents a delay in the rate review process, which is a disappointment for us, but we are continuing discussions with the OUR, to see how best we can get the process going,” she added.

The JPS argued that following its initial submission of the rate review application on August 7, the company had indicated that the application is based on a detailed investment plan for further modernisation of the country's energy infrastructure over the next five years, including improved reliability and quality of service, reduced outage duration and frequency, and improved customer service.