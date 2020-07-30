JPS rolls out new system to tackle electricity theft

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says it has completed the installation of new Residential Advanced Metering Infrastructure to reduce the likelihood of illegal and unsafe connections.

The light and power entity expects that the transition to the new system will be completed by August 7.

However, it said that a section of the old network, which posed a serious safety hazard to customers, was removed yesterday.

“The removed section had some illegal connections. The company will continue to place safety as the primary priority throughout the transition to the new system,” JPS added.

The update follows public outcry over revelations that the entity has been inflating the bills of legitimate customers to compensate for electricity theft.

Meanwhile, the company reported that more residents in the Standpipe community of St Andrew are signing on to regularise their electricity supply.

“Of the over 400 households, 300 are legal customers with several of the remaining residents taking active steps to receive safe and legal electricity,” it said, noting that it had reached out to the community through its Community Renewal Programme.

JPS informed that the Community Renewal Programme has successfully intervened in such communities as Majesty Gardens in St Andrew; Ellerslie Gardens, Tawes Meadows and Red Pond in St Catherine; and Canaan Heights in Clarendon.