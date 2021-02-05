JPS says communication with customers improved

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says more customers are now aware of scheduled maintenance outages than in previous years.

According to the company the increase in direct communication follows a push to collect customers contact information.

JPS said the data collection has enabled people to be informed at least 48 hours ahead of service interruptions for equipment repairs or maintenance.

The company said that over the past two years, the number of planned outages shared at least 48 hours ahead of time, moved from an average of 50 per cent in 2018 to an average of 82 per cent in 2020 – an improvement of 32 percentage points in the company's performance in relation to Electricity Overall Standard #1 (EOS1).

The JPS added that while 82 per cent of notifications were sent out 48-hours ahead of outages, the vast remainder were sent closer to the date and time of the outage.

“Electricity Overall Standards are among the minimum service standards established by the regulator, to guide the company,” JPS said in a statement.

In addition to digital direct communication via text messages and emails, the company said it has improved the way advisories are shared on its social media platforms, as well as the occasional use of Whatsapp, to reach those who don't receive direct communication from JPS.

According to the company it has increased the use of alerts in cases of unexpected power outages, such as those caused by motor vehicle accidents, severe weather, landslides and other factors.

“This growth in how we are keeping our customers informed about the work we do and any service interruption, has also improved our customer relationship,” said Senior Vice President of customer services, Ramsay McDonald.

“It has enabled our customers to plan better, and they also feel better about being in the know. We are looking forward to being even more connected with our customers throughout all phases of our operations in 2021,” he added.

In order to receive updates from JPS, customers should submit their contact information, via the new MyJPS mobile App; social media @myjpsonline; or webchat via www.jpsco.com.