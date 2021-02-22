JPS says electricity theft can now be reported on mobile app

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says its new mobile application, MyJPS, can now facilitate the reporting of electricity theft.

The company made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, announcing that 85,000 people have registered to use the app since it was launched last September.

JPS said the app allows customers to conduct a range of business activities that previously required visiting a customer service office. These include applying for, transferring or terminating service and bill payment.

The app also facilitates reporting and tracking unexpected outages, the power company added, noting that customers with smart meters, are also able to track their electricity consumption during the month – not only at the end of the billing period.

“The most recent add-on is that the app can facilitate the reporting of electricity theft. Information received will be treated with the strictest confidence. JPS anticipates that this addition will result in more reports of sophisticated theft which is taking place with the use of cleverly hidden devices and systems,” the company said.

JPS said it expects that the opportunity to report this anonymously via the app, will really help to unearth these instances.

“We are excited about the opportunities available to us and to our customers in this increasingly digital period in global history. Our own digital evolution is allowing us to better respond to customers' requests for faster and efficient service, available at their fingertips,” said Ramsay McDonald, senior vice president for customer services at JPS

The JPS mobile app may be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.