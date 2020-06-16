JPS says it welcomes OUR audit
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says it welcomes the audit to be conducted by the Office of Utilities Regulations (OUR) on its operations.
Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Fayval Williams, announced today that she requested that the OUR audit the company following widespread public complaints about exponential increases in electricity bills since the COVID-19 outbreak.
“The company, which has been taken to task in recent times because of high bills, has been at pains to point out there are a number of reasons for this, including increased usage by some residential customers, the cost of fuel, and the devaluation of the Jamaican dollar,” JPS said in a statement.
JPS Senior Vice President, Ramsay McDonald, said, “We welcome the minister's call for an audit and stand ready to assist in this process.
This can only help to bring clarity and transparency to the JPS operations and how we serve our customers”.
According to the company, members of the JPS executive leadership team will meet with the Cabinet on Monday, June 22, and will be provide the OUR with any requested data.
In the meantime, JPS said it continues to assist customers with their queries, and remains dedicated to serving the public with the highest level of service.
