JPS says it's committed to regaining public's trust
KINGSTON, Jamaica — President and CEO of the Jamaica Public Service (JPS), Michel Gantois, says the company is committed to regaining the trust of its customers.
In a statement, Gantois noted the deterioration of customer relations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Customers have been very vocal with their displeasure at the drastic increase in their monthly electricity bills, and Minister of Energy Fayval Williams recently asked the Office of Utilities Regulation to intervene.
“Our relationship with you, our customers, has suffered greatly over the past few months. This is definitely not what we wanted, and I commit to working with the rest of our team to address the matters that are of concern to you,” Gantois said in the statement.
“We regret any unease, frustration or inconvenience that you have experienced these past months because of us,” he added.
The CEO said the company is making steps to improve communication with customers.
“Not only will we ensure that you have greater access to information that helps you understand your bill and manage your usage, we will also make sure that you have greater access to our representatives,” he said.
Gantois said the company will be reevaluating its service and urged customers to remain patient.
