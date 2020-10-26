UPDATE: JPS says power restoration work ongoing
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says its teams continued to work this morning to restore power supply to several customers who experienced outages caused by persistent and heavy rains, wind and lightning over the weekend.
The company said however, that it is experiencing challenges due to impassable roadways, but said it is working in partnership with other stakeholders to restore service to those still without electricity.
The JPS said the power outages have been due primarily to trees coming down on lines as well as downed poles caused by saturated soil, soil erosion and landslides from days of persistent rains and heavy winds.
The company said, however, that its teams will continue to work throughout the day to restore service to as many customers as possible.
