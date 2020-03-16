JPS says steps taken to maintain power supply
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says it has taken the necessary steps to ensure that power generation and delivery, as well as maintenance activities, proceed as usual.
This comes in light of the 10 confirmed cases and five preliminary cases of the novel coronavirus across the island.
“The activation of our emergency operations plan seeks to protect the safety of our team members and customers, while delivering a consistent power supply,” JPS President & CEO Emanuel DaRosa noted.
The company also urged customers to use its online platforms and other channels to communicate and do business.
Customers may engage representatives on webchat on the JPS website at jpsco.com, and may also go to their social media pages on Facebook and Twitter (@myjpsonline).
The public is also being reminded that the Customer Care Centre remains open 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and facilitates a number of services by phone.
