JPS says teams to continue restoration efforts today
KINGSTON, Jamaica -- The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says its teams will begin work at 8:00 am today to restore service to customers in the shortest possible time.
There were widespread power outages yesterday as a result of the persistent rains affecting the island.
JPS said despite efforts to restore power supply to as many customers as possible last night, its teams were hampered by deteriorating weather conditions, which made it more challenging to work in the dark.
As a result, some customers remained without electricity last night. These included:
CLARENDON:
o Frankfield, Peckham, Harwood,Tweet side, Alston, James Hill, Morgans Forest, Kellits, Authur Seat, Lime Kiln
ST ANDREW:
o Above Rocks, Boone Hall, Sterling Castle, Greenvale Road (East Rural St Andrew),
WESTMORELAND:
o Mount Blessed; Delveland; Canaan Mountain
ST JAMES:
o Belmont, Woodland, Ginger Hill
ST CATHERINE:
o Ebony Park, Seville Meadows, Old Harbour Glades, Claremont Heights, Troja, Hampshire District, Bagbie, Stratmore Gardens
ST ANN:
o Aenon Town
HANOVER
o Woodland
The power company said challenges being faced by its teams include difficult terrain, and some communities being accessible due to landslides, damaged roadways and flooding.
The outages are due primarily to trees coming down on lines and downed poles caused by saturated soil, soil erosion and landslides from days of persistent rains and heavy winds, explained JPS.
