JPS starts $68-m system upgrade in Harbour View

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says it has embarked on a $68 million project to upgrade the power company's distribution network in Harbour View, St Andrew.

The Harbour View project, part of an islandwide system improvement programme, will take place over the next few months, culminating in November, JPS said in a statement today.

The project includes the replanting of poles and the replacement of old infrastructure.

According to JPS' Senior Vice President, Power Delivery, Blaine Jarrett, the residents of Harbour View will begin to see tangible improvement in their service once the project is completed.

“This project is expected to result in significant reduction in outages and generally more reliable service to residents. Our teams will have better access to the infrastructure, to respond to emergencies and conduct maintenance activities,” Jarrett was quoted as saying.