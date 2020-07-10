JPS to conduct all-island simulation
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Company says it will be conducting an all-island simulation to test the country's readiness as part of its ongoing disaster preparedness strategy.
JPS Operations Manager, Kenny Wilkinson, said the simulation should take place this month.
Wilkinson was addressing the monthly meeting of the Hanover Municipal Corporation yesterday, to outline the light and power company's preparations for the 2020 hurricane season.
He said the company will undertake de-bushing exercises in western parishes, with work to start at Reading in St James and continue to Negril.
“You should be seeing a great push to do some vegetation work within the parish starting next week for the next month and half,” he said.
“Also, we have a pole rehabilitation project going on now. That is where we set up the pole and [apply] reinforcement so [it] can get up to another 15 years of usage. We have contracts in place, and persons are presently working across the parish,” he said.
