JPS to connect more Standpipe residents with legal supply

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says work is well underway for the regularisation of some 150 households and small businesses in the St Andrew community of Standpipe.

The company said residents will be able to officially connect to the JPS grid, which it said provides a safer, more dependable electrical supply with pre- and post-paid options. JPS noted that the prepaid option (pay as you go) has been particularly welcomed for its convenience.

The company said the 150 new customers are in addition to 270 who are already on the grid.

“The residents will now have an upgraded, much safer supply that will dramatically reduce the risk of instances of low voltage and fires. With increased regularisation, residents will also enjoy improved reliability. For many of the residents, this is their first time as formal JPS customers, so we will be offering energy management sessions within the community to teach the new and existing customers about conservation techniques and how to be smart about their power usage. To further promote energy management, JPS will also be carrying out a light bulb swap initiative where some customers can swap their incandescent bulbs for LED light bulbs,” shared Marilyn McDonald, community renewal manager at JPS.

The company has said that its community renewal team has been working in Standpipe since March this year to facilitate the conversion of customers. In May, the team completed the infrastructural phase of the project, with the installation of an advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) to allow for the central housing of meters, while making usage monitoring much easier and more efficient for customers.

“Customers will receive what is called a CIU or customer interface unit, which is a device with a digital screen that allows them to track and monitor their usage in real time,” explained McDonald.

Earlier this week, the utility company set up a temporary office at “The Parent Place,” located in the community. The temporary office allows for contract signings and dissemination of general information, without residents having to leave the community.

The project has also engaged community facilitators, who act as liaisons and assist in helping persons to understand the regularisation process.

JPS explained that in order for residents to be connected to the grid, they must first have their premises checked and wired by a licensed electrician, then passed by the Government Electrical Inspectorate (GEI). Once the GEI has certified the premises, a certificate will be sent to JPS approving the premises for connection.

The company urged residents to take steps to do so quickly.

“The response from the community has been really good. The residents are excited about getting legal and we will have to see how best we can facilitate additional temporary office days within the community,” McDonald said.