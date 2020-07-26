JPS waives reconnection fee, caters to 'vulnerable customers'
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says it is waiving its reconnection fee and providing more flexible payment terms for customers who need extra time to pay their bills, in light of financial difficulties being faced by many Jamaicans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The move, the light and power company said, is “part of ongoing initiatives to support customers during these challenging times”.
JPS said accounts that get disconnected between July 23 and September 30 will not attract a reconnection fee.
In making the announcement, JPS' Senior Vice President, Customer Services, Ramsay McDonald, explained: “This is a difficult time for everyone. We are very sensitive to the fact that when a customer gets disconnected, it's usually due to financial constraints. The reconnection fee would be an additional challenge for them. We are therefore suspending this fee to make it easier for customers to fulfill their commitments.”
The company said it is also extending flexible payment terms to a broader group of persons who qualify as “vulnerable customers”.
This is in addition to elderly and disabled customers and include the following:
- Special needs: The customer has a special need and / or has COVID, or is recovering from same
- Loss of income: The customer has been laid off, made redundant, had a reduction in salary or livelihood impaired
- PATH: Customers on the Government's Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH)
JPS said payment arrangements can be negotiated either through its Customer Care Centre, the parish offices, or the company's digital platforms.
