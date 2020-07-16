JPS work to affect water supply in sections of St Catherine

ST CATHERINE Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that maintenance work being undertaken by the Jamaica Public Service will impact water supply to customers served by the Green Acres water supply facility in St Catherine.

NWC said customers in the affected areas will be impacted from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on Friday, July 17.

The affected areas include Green Acres, Bendon, Bellevue Heights, St John's Meadows, Mercury Gardens, Johnson Pen, St John's Heights, Bellwood H/S, Bertram Close, Bellevue Drive, Ebony Drive, and Dovecot.

The company assured customers that regular water supply will be restored following the restoration of electricity to the area.

Customers are being encouraged to store water for use during the disruption period.