JPS work to affect water supply in sections of St Catherine
ST CATHERINE Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that maintenance work being undertaken by the Jamaica Public Service will impact water supply to customers served by the Green Acres water supply facility in St Catherine.
NWC said customers in the affected areas will be impacted from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on Friday, July 17.
The affected areas include Green Acres, Bendon, Bellevue Heights, St John's Meadows, Mercury Gardens, Johnson Pen, St John's Heights, Bellwood H/S, Bertram Close, Bellevue Drive, Ebony Drive, and Dovecot.
The company assured customers that regular water supply will be restored following the restoration of electricity to the area.
Customers are being encouraged to store water for use during the disruption period.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy