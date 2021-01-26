$75.2m still unpaid for JPS standard breaches — OUR

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Customers of the Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS) who are owed a combined $75.2 million in payments for 34,535 breaches of the Guaranteed Standards during the April– June 2020, and July– September 2020 quarters, have not yet been compensated.

This is according to data contained in the latest Quarterly Performance Report for the July – September 2020 period published by the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR).

The data showed that during the third quarter of last year, JPS' compliance report on its Guaranteed Standards' performance indicated that 18,556 breaches were committed. These breaches attracted compensatory payments of approximately $40.2 million to affected customers, the regulatory body said.

However, the OUR said no payments have been made as JPS has advised that it is awaiting the response from the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology regarding its request to suspend the Guaranteed Standards because of the island being designated a disaster area due to the impact of COVID-19 since March 2020.

The utilities regulator noted that the Guaranteed Standards relating to estimated bills, reconnection and connection to supply accounted for the highest incidents of JPS' breaches. It said these standards accounted for approximately 99 per cent of breaches and compensatory payments, respectively.

Similarly, JPS' compliance report on its Guaranteed Standards' performance for the April 2020 – June quarter indicated that 15,969 breaches were committed, the OUR said.

It explained that this represents an increase of 22 per cent when compared with the preceding period and said the breaches attracted compensatory payments of approximately $35 million.