JSIF, Police to sign MoU on crime information system

KINGSTON, Jamaica—The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) are scheduled to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the Jamaica Crime Observatory Enhancement Project.

According to the JSIF, the Jamaica Crime Observatory Integrated Crime and Violence Information System is an instrument that will bring together primary data sources to establish valid and consistent crime and violence related statistics for each community as well as the corresponding geo-reference maps of the incidents.

The programme will also be able support and keep up-to-date, reliable data to promote transparency, security and safety in the national interest.

The JSIF said that the data will also be used to inform policy and decision making towards the development of improved citizen security and prevention measures.

According to JSIF, Jamaica is one of three Caribbean countries to have an established crime observatory.

The MoU will be signed on Wednesday, January 22 at JISF's office in Kingston.