JSIF spends $145m to rehabilitate Bog Walk police station, health centre

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) through its Poverty Reduction Programme (PRP) which is funded by the European Union, says it will be implementing three projects within the community of Bog Walk in St Catherine at a total cost of $145 million.

The projects, the JSIF said in an advisory, are the Bog Walk Police Station rehabilitation and expansion, the Bog Walk Health Centre rehabilitation and expansion, and Pineapple Lane road rehabilitation.

According to JSIF, the completion of the projects will benefit approximately 93,000 individuals in Bog Walk and its surrounding communities. Implementation is slated to occur between the periods August 2019 to February 2020.

Signing ceremony for the projects is scheduled for Thursday, August 15 at the Knollis Community Centre in Bog Walk.