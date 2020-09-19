JSIF to host virtual stakeholders sensitisation public forum

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Stakeholders in the agriculture and tourism sectors are expected to participate in a virtual sensitisation forum to be hosted next week by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) under its Rural Economic Development Initiative II (REDI II).

The forum is intended to expose entrepreneurs to the economic opportunities that exists in agriculture and tourism for entrepreneurs across Jamaica. It is scheduled for Wednesday, September 23 between 10:00 am and 12:00 noon.

The main speakers will include representatives from JSIF, the Ministry of Tourism, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

JSIF said live stream coverage will be facilitated on the Jamaica Information Service website as well as several social media platforms. In addition, excerpts of the forum will be aired live on Radio Jamaica 94 FM's Hotline programme between the hours of 10:10 am and 12:00 noon.

The Rural Economic Development Initiative, phase II is funded by The World Bank under a loan agreement with the Government of Jamaica.