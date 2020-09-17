KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Audley Shaw, says importers and exporters can expect the Jamaica Single Window for Trade (JSWIFT) platform to become more efficient.

In a statement today, Shaw said the Trade Board is currently working to clear the backlog of applications.

The JSWIFT platform is a web-based solution available to traders that allows importers and exporters to apply for licences, permits, certificates and any other international trade-related documents through a single portal.

According to the ministry, the system serves as a means of improving connectivity, facilitating the exchange of information between traders, customs offices and other border regulatory agencies.

The minister said he has noted the concerns of users regarding the turn-around time and efficiency of the portal and has asked the Trade Board to push the portal to its full potential.

“Serious and strategic efforts are being made to address the issues being faced by importers and exporters. We recognise the invaluable channel to growth that JSWIFT provides and I have instructed the Trade Board to move with alacrity in addressing the backlog,” Shaw said.