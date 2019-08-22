JTA Credit Union awarding student teachers $2.7m in scholarships
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Teachers' Association Credit Union (JTACU) says it will, this year, award scholarships and grants totalling $2.7 million to teachers who are in their final year of study.
A total of 12 teachers will be awarded cash that will go toward their tuition fees. Five teachers will receive grants, six full scholarships and one outstanding teacher will be awarded the distinguished Desmond “DC” Gascoigne Award for Excellence, the JTACU said in release, adding that it has been awarding these scholarships and grants for over 30 years.
This year an additional 10 scholarships will be awarded to student teachers attending teacher training institutions across the island. These additional scholarships are being given as a part of the credit union's 60th anniversary celebrations and will be awarded to student teachers who are not members of the organisation but future teachers who are poised to enter the classroom and take on the mantle of training the next generation, the credit union said.
The awards luncheon is scheduled for Tuesday August 27, at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston.
