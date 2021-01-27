JTA calls for review of PEP exam schedule
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) is calling for a further review of the schedule for the 2021 Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exams.
JTA President Jasford Gabriel today said 86 per cent of approximately 400 primary school teachers surveyed across the country indicated that their students are not ready for these examinations.
He noted further that 95 per cent of the teachers are asking for the exams to be pushed back, a mock exam to be administered prior to the PEP examinations and that a modified format be looked at allowing for all the examinations to be done in a shorter block of time.
Gabriel said the Ability test is slated for February 23 and the Curriculum and Performance Task between April 23 and March 26.
However, the JTA president said there are some critical questions that must be addressed as the “Ministry of Education seem quite intent and proceeding with the schedule based on the feedback we are getting from school administrators and teachers”.
- Gabriel posed the following questions for the ministry:
- Of the over 600 primary schools not yet opened for face-to-face, how many of them are being inspected by the Ministry of Health and certified ready?
- What is the schedule to inspect the rest of the schools to facilitate students for face-to-face classes first and then exams later?
- What percentage of the students in the primary sector who are earmarked for examinations have been engaged in either face-to-face or online instructions
- What is the plan to address the significant learning loss among the examination students?
- How will children with disabilities and/or comorbidities be treated?
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy