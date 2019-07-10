JTA condemns killing of Bishop Gibson High teacher

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Teachers Association (JTA) today condemned the killing of Bishop Gibson High School teacher, 43-year-old Carolyn Campbell.

The JTA, in a statement a short while ago, said the level of violence being experienced in the society is of grave concern to the association.

“We have once again been plunged into mourning at the gruesome killing of Mrs Campbell former teacher of Bishop Gibson High School in Manchester. Our prayers are with her immediate family and school community. This callus behaviour cannot continue. We must do all we can as citizens and government to abate this deteriorating situation, and we also hope that the perpetrators will be caught and justice will be swift,” the JTA statement read.

Police said they received a call at approximately 1:00 am and on arrival were told by the victim's husband that he awoke from sleep when his bedroom door was kicked in.

He rolled from the bed as a gunman fired several shots. He subsequently discovered that his wife had been shot. The husband escaped injury.

Police said they found five spent shell casings at the scene of the murder.

“...We hope that the perpetrators will be brought to justice and indeed justice will be swift. We cannot continue as a society to be bombarded by this kind of callus behaviour by a few so, we want to make sure that we give all the support we can as educators and citizens of this country to the security forces to ensure that those who are perpetrating these kinds of crimes will be brought to books,” the statement said.

The JTA said it will give the necessary support to the school and family members of Campbell.