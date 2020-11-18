JTA head says no to NEI inspections during COVID-19

HANOVER, Jamaica — The Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) has expressed discomfort with plans currently in place to conduct an appraisal of teachers and inspection of schools during the current coronavirus pandemic.

President of the JTA Jasford Gabriel told a JTA half-yearly meeting in Hanover via the Zoom platform on Tuesday that the association has written to the ministry on the matter and will be pursuing the issue during the ministry's monthly meeting scheduled for today.

"We have already written to the ministry on these two matters: the one in relation to the appraisal and the one in relation to the NEI (National Education Inspectorate) inspection. And so, at the monthly ministry meeting tomorrow (today) we will be pushing to make sure that we get this matter done and dusted and getting something definitive in our favour as far as those matters are concerned," stated Gabriel.

The JTA boss argued that any appraisal that will be conducted during the pandemic will not be fair and objective given the challenges teachers are encountering in the online space with connectivity, resources and connecting with students.

"We don't believe that in this period teachers can be fairly and objectively appraised," emphasised Gabriel.

Besides, the JTA boss has also disclosed that the JTA is yet to sign off on a new appraisal instrument. He said the ongoing pandemic which started in March has affected the process.

The JTA said some schools have reported that the Ministry called to say that in a few days they will be inspected.

"We don't believe that there can be any fair and objective NEI assessment during this time if we look at all the factors and key areas to be assessed," argued Gabriel, adding, "we don't think it is going to be possible or fair or objective for persons to be logging in to the Google classroom to be assessing teachers to develop a NEI rating for the schools."

Anthony Lewis