JUTA driver dies in Hanover crash

HANOVER, Jamaica — A 28-y-o woman has died as a result of injuries she received after crashing into a utility pole on Lances Bay main road in Hanover yesterday, August 14.

She has been identified as Chelsie Malcolm, JUTA operator of Cousins Cove in the parish.

According to police reports, Malcolm was driving along the roadway about 11:37 pm, when it is said that she lost control of the vehicle and hit a utility pole.

The police were summoned and on their arrival she was transported to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Investigations continue.