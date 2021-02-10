JUTC adjusts operating hours due to new curfew

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) has adjusted its afternoon operations to suit the new nightly 8:00 pm curfew announced yesterday by Prime Minister Andrew Holness in response to the spike in COVID-19 cases across the island.

According to the company, last trips for hill routes (52, 53, 54) will be at 6:00 pm; all other routes will now end at 7:00 pm; and buses will return to their depot between 8:00 pm and 9:00 pm without passengers.

The company noted that morning operations will remain unchanged.

The JUTC further urged passengers to adhere to the protocols by washing their hands frequently, sanitising as much as possible and wearing a mask in public.