JUTC announces operational changes starting tomorrow due to curfew

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Urban Transit Company Limited (JUTC), has announced operational changes effective tomorrow (Wednesday, April 1). The changes by the JUTC were occasioned by the imposition of an islandwide curfew by the Government to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The curfew starts tomorrow and will run for seven days, from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am daily. for the seven days.

JUTC Managing Director, Paul Abrahams, said the curfew will impact all routes, but more so the premium service which operates outside of Kingston.

He said the following measures will be implemented tomorrow in accordance with the curfew:

The roll-out of buses will start no later than 8:00am;

Routes that originate and terminate in Kingston will have a 10-15 minutes headway;

Portmore routes/out of town routes (Longsville, Clarendon, White Water/Inswood, Old Harbour) will have a headway 30 minutes;

Hill routes (Above Rocks and Border) including 52, 53, 54, 61 their last run will be at 4:30pm;

The last available bus will be at 5:00pm which will allow for drivers on completion of their cycle trip to return back to the depot to conclude their duties and go back home before the curfew deadline.

JUTC said it will review these measures where necessary and adjust accordingly as we continue to monitor the situation.