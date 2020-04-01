JUTC backtracks, says normal operations continue despite curfew

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The Jamaica Urban Transit Company Limited (JUTC) is advising the public that its buses will operate as normal despite the curfew.

JUTC said this comes in the wake of concerns expressed by its stakeholders following a statement yesterday announcing changes to its operations due to the curfew.

In an updated statement this morning, the JUTC apologised to customers who may have been forced to make alternative plans based on the information sent out.

The company expressed that it continues to play its part in providing valuable transportation services to the public including members of the essential services.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and update the public accordingly. We urge persons to continue to monitor the media for updates on our operations.

“Be safe, be safe, be alert in this COVID-19 pandemic as we all work to contain the spread of the virus,” the company added.