JUTC confirms its drivers abducted, robbed at gunpoint
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) is calling on the police to increase its presence in the Rockfort area after two drivers were reportedly abducted and robbed at gunpoint outside the Rockfort depot in Kingston on Tuesday.
According to a statement from JUTC, about 8:00 pm, after their shifts ended, the drivers reportedly boarded a taxi and were held at gun and knife point and robbed of their valuables, including cash and the company's identification cards.
The drivers were reportedly tied up and driven around for several hours before being released in downtown Kingston.
JUTC said the matter has been reported to the police and an investigation into the incident is underway.
Corporate Communications Manager at JUTC, Cecil Thoms, called the incident regrettable.
“I am especially glad that they (the drivers) were not physically harmed, but understandably they have been traumatised by the incident.
“We will be providing psychosocial support to them shortly to deal with the unfortunate ordeal,” he added.
The company also appealed to members of the public who may have information that can assist the police to come forward.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy