JUTC confirms its drivers abducted, robbed at gunpoint

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) is calling on the police to increase its presence in the Rockfort area after two drivers were reportedly abducted and robbed at gunpoint outside the Rockfort depot in Kingston on Tuesday.

According to a statement from JUTC, about 8:00 pm, after their shifts ended, the drivers reportedly boarded a taxi and were held at gun and knife point and robbed of their valuables, including cash and the company's identification cards.

The drivers were reportedly tied up and driven around for several hours before being released in downtown Kingston.

JUTC said the matter has been reported to the police and an investigation into the incident is underway.

Corporate Communications Manager at JUTC, Cecil Thoms, called the incident regrettable.

“I am especially glad that they (the drivers) were not physically harmed, but understandably they have been traumatised by the incident.

“We will be providing psychosocial support to them shortly to deal with the unfortunate ordeal,” he added.

The company also appealed to members of the public who may have information that can assist the police to come forward.