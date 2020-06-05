JUTC diverts buses due to Waltham Park protest

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Urban Transit Company Limited (JUTC) says that Portmore buses travelling into Half Way Tree will be diverted through Greenwich Farm today.

JUTC said this is due to a current demonstration at the Hagley Park Road and Waltham Park intersection in Kingston which is impacting operations.

Residents of the Waltham Park community blocked the intersection over a police fatal shooting in the area this morning.

JUTC apologised for any inconvenience and urged the public to travel safely.