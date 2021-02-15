JUTC employee at the Spanish Town depot tests positive for COVID-19

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) says an employee at its depot in Spanish Town, St Catherine has tested positive for coronavirus.

The company said in a bid to minimise any potential spread of the virus, it has requested that all employees who may have come in contact with the staff member to stay home.

Meanwhile, emergency sanitisation and deep cleaning of the depot have been arranged, said JUTC in a statement a short while ago.

It also sought to assure that the illness of the staff will not affect the company's operations.