JUTC encourages commuters to keep masks on

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) is urging commuters to keep their face masks on while on the buses, even as the company steps up sanitisation activities to control the spread of COVID-19.

According to Corporate Communications Manager at the bus company, Cecil Thoms, passengers are removing their masks to talk with other passengers on the buses, and the practice must stop to ensure the safety of all passengers.

He said it is mandatory for passengers to wear masks before they can board the buses, but it has been observed that when a number of passengers are on the buses, they sometimes “take them off or pull them down", and engage in conversation.

“We know that it is a bit uncomfortable, but we have to live with it a little while, and we are encouraging passengers to ensure that they not only wear their masks but they also keep them on. They are protecting themselves and they are protecting the people around them, and they must always make the assumption that the next person with whom they are speaking might very well have the virus,” he said.

Thoms said that since March, they have implemented several measures to protect customers and staff, such as conducting temperature checks, and setting up sanitisation areas at all their locations.

“We have moved a further step in ensuring that our commuters benefit from this process as well. We have placed dispensers inside of all our buses,” Thoms outlined, emphasising that the wearing of masks offers “some degree of protection” to the commuting public, so all passengers are required to follow the safety protocols.