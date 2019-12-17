JUTC extends services during 'Night Hawk' period
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Urban Transit Company Limited (JUTC) says that in keeping with its yearly tradition of providing additional service along select routes for the festive season, services will be extended for the 'Night Hawk' period.
JUTC said the dates and time of extension of service are as follows:
Friday, December 20: 11:00pm-12:00am
Saturday, December 21: 11:00pm-12:00am
Thursday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 11:00pm-12:00am
JUTC further noted that the depots and routes to be serviced during these extensions for the holiday are:
Portmore: 3, 3A, 1, 12A, 17, 17A, 20, 20A
Spanish Town: 21, 21B, 22, 22A, 31, 31A, 32, 44, 46, 47
Rockfort: 75, 78, 83, 97, 99
JUTC said that on Christmas Eve it would be extending its services from 11:00pm to 2:00am with the following depots and routes to be serviced:
Portmore: 1A, 3, 3A, 12, 12A, 17, 17A, 18, 18A, 20, 20A
Spanish Town: 21, 21B, 22, 22A, 23A, 30, 31, 31A, 32, 32B, 44, 46, 47
Rockfort: 50, 52, 53, 54, 61, 75, 77, 78, 83, 97, 98, 99
In addition, the company noted that on New Year's Eve it would be extending its services from 11:00pm to 12:00am at the following depots and routes:
Portmore: 3, 3A, 12, 12A, 17, 17A, 18, 18A, 20, 20A
Spanish Town: 21, 21B, 22, 22A, 23A, 30, 31, 31A, 32, 32B, 44, 46, 47
Rockfort: 50, 52, 53, 54, 61, 75, 77, 78, 83, 97, 98, 99
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy