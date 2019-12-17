JUTC extends services during 'Night Hawk' period

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Urban Transit Company Limited (JUTC) says that in keeping with its yearly tradition of providing additional service along select routes for the festive season, services will be extended for the 'Night Hawk' period.

JUTC said the dates and time of extension of service are as follows:

Friday, December 20: 11:00pm-12:00am

Saturday, December 21: 11:00pm-12:00am

Thursday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 11:00pm-12:00am

JUTC further noted that the depots and routes to be serviced during these extensions for the holiday are:

Portmore: 3, 3A, 1, 12A, 17, 17A, 20, 20A

Spanish Town: 21, 21B, 22, 22A, 31, 31A, 32, 44, 46, 47

Rockfort: 75, 78, 83, 97, 99

JUTC said that on Christmas Eve it would be extending its services from 11:00pm to 2:00am with the following depots and routes to be serviced:

Portmore: 1A, 3, 3A, 12, 12A, 17, 17A, 18, 18A, 20, 20A

Spanish Town: 21, 21B, 22, 22A, 23A, 30, 31, 31A, 32, 32B, 44, 46, 47

Rockfort: 50, 52, 53, 54, 61, 75, 77, 78, 83, 97, 98, 99

In addition, the company noted that on New Year's Eve it would be extending its services from 11:00pm to 12:00am at the following depots and routes:

Portmore: 3, 3A, 12, 12A, 17, 17A, 18, 18A, 20, 20A

Spanish Town: 21, 21B, 22, 22A, 23A, 30, 31, 31A, 32, 32B, 44, 46, 47

Rockfort: 50, 52, 53, 54, 61, 75, 77, 78, 83, 97, 98, 99