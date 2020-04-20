JUTC not for sale— Montague

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague, is refuting claims that the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) is up for sale to Chinese construction company, CHEC.

Montague, in a statement from the ministry, noted that news circulated on April 19, 2020 that “the Chinese construction company has made moves to cross over into the transport industry with a proposed buy-out of state owned JUTC”.

There was also claims of leaked footage of Chinese drivers training to operate the buses on Jamaican streets, the statement added.

However, the transport minister dismissed the report as fake news.

“There is no offer on the table and if one should come, the company is not for sale” said Montague.

He further added: “This is a rumour designed to spread fear and panic. We condemn the action. We should be uniting to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, not spreading rumours”.

Montague used the opportunity to laud the management and staff of the JUTC for their continued service to the people of Jamaica, even as the nation faces one of its biggest challenges.

The minister also urged every Jamaican to ignore fake news and keep their families, communities and themselves safe.

He maintained that the JUTC will continue to pursue a number of activities aimed at increasing operational efficiencies that should enhance the service to commuters and contribute to reduction in operating costs.

"The JUTC provides the vital service of moving the people of Jamaica around sections of the island. Despite challenges the company remains the preferred mode of transport for thousands of Jamaicans who commute daily," added the statement.