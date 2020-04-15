JUTC sanitising buses, wants to move to a cashless system – transport minister
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Transport minister Robert Montague says the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) and Montego Bay Metro are undertaking a sanitisation programme for its units.
This includes installation of sanitiser dispensers. He said the ministry is also now exploring the use of protection cages for drivers.
The minister was responding to questions from Opposition spokesman on transport Mikael Phillips, on protection for public passenger vehicle (PPV) operators, in Parliament earlier today (April 15).
Montague also advised that discussions are to be held with the procurement commission with regards to a cashless system for JUTC buses, given that it is said that the virus can be spread through the handling money.
On the question of whether Public Passenger Vehicle (PPV) operators will be mandated to wear protective gear such as masks, Montague said the ministry and the sector is guided by the ministry of health.
ALPHEA SAUNDERS
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy