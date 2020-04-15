JUTC sanitising buses, wants to move to a cashless system – transport minister

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Transport minister Robert Montague says the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) and Montego Bay Metro are undertaking a sanitisation programme for its units.

This includes installation of sanitiser dispensers. He said the ministry is also now exploring the use of protection cages for drivers.

The minister was responding to questions from Opposition spokesman on transport Mikael Phillips, on protection for public passenger vehicle (PPV) operators, in Parliament earlier today (April 15).

Montague also advised that discussions are to be held with the procurement commission with regards to a cashless system for JUTC buses, given that it is said that the virus can be spread through the handling money.

On the question of whether Public Passenger Vehicle (PPV) operators will be mandated to wear protective gear such as masks, Montague said the ministry and the sector is guided by the ministry of health.

ALPHEA SAUNDERS