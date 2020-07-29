J Wray & Nephew confirms closure of Appleton Sugar Factory

KINGSTON, Jamaica — J Wray & Nephew Ltd (JWN) has confirmed that following the start of consultations with all stakeholders, it will cease operating its Appleton Estates Sugar Factory.

“A date will be announced after further consultations with the unions; the next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2020, when the unions and worker delegates will meet with JWN,” the company said in a statement this evening.

It said the management of the farm will be divested to a third-party company with knowledge of the sugar operations, that will re-employ a significant number of the 370 employees impacted.

“The employees will be afforded generous separation packages and additionally there are plans to alleviate the impact on third party farmers,” JWN said.

“The Appleton Estate Distillery and the Joy Spence Appleton Estate Rum Experience will continue normal operations.”

The company has reported annual losses of US$12million (approximately J$1.8billion) on its sugar production operations for over a decade.

“These sustained losses have forced the company to take this necessary course of action,” the statement said.

“The negative impact of the novel coronavirus has also contributed to the company's decision. The global pandemic resulted in the closure of bars, tourism and other routes to market, and in so doing, crippled the domestic and export earnings of J Wray & Nephew.”

“This decision was not an easy one but was arrived at following several weeks of consultation with our stakeholders. Those union consultations follow years of exploration and significant capital investments aimed at improving the productivity and efficiency of the factory. We are in the process of working out the best outcome for the impacted workers and the wider community,” the statement said.

It said sugar results over the years have been dismal for the company and the Jamaican sugar industry. In a recent statement, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture & Fisheries revealed that during the 2020 sugar crop, only 44,000 tonnes of sugar were produced.

According to the Sugar Industry Enquiry Commission Report of 2010, between 200,000 and 300,000 tonnes of raw sugar is required to keep the industry viable.

In 2018, J Wray & Nephew was forced to close its Holland & Casa Marantha sugar estates, also in St Elizabeth, in a bid to reduce its overall losses. But according to the company, those closures did not result in any savings.