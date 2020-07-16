J Wray & Nephew consults on future of Appleton

KINGSTON, Jamaica — J Wray & Nephew Limited says it is now consulting with its unions and other stakeholders regarding the future of the Appleton sugar operations in St Elizabeth.

In a press release yesterday, the company said this became necessary due to the negative impact of COVID-19 on commercial operations paired with sustained losses from its sugar business.

The company reported significant losses from its 2020 cane and sugar production. It said the Appleton Estate has sustained heavy sugar losses for well over a decade.

The company added that the losses on sugar have become unsustainable, given its tightening fiscal situation.

It noted further that the global pandemic resulted in the closure of bars and other routes-to-market, and in so doing, crippled the domestic and export earnings of J Wray & Nephew.

The fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic is still being tallied and is likely to continue into 2021, the company said.