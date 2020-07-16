J Wray & Nephew consults on future of Appleton
KINGSTON, Jamaica — J Wray & Nephew Limited says it is now consulting with its unions and other stakeholders regarding the future of the Appleton sugar operations in St Elizabeth.
In a press release yesterday, the company said this became necessary due to the negative impact of COVID-19 on commercial operations paired with sustained losses from its sugar business.
The company reported significant losses from its 2020 cane and sugar production. It said the Appleton Estate has sustained heavy sugar losses for well over a decade.
The company added that the losses on sugar have become unsustainable, given its tightening fiscal situation.
It noted further that the global pandemic resulted in the closure of bars and other routes-to-market, and in so doing, crippled the domestic and export earnings of J Wray & Nephew.
The fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic is still being tallied and is likely to continue into 2021, the company said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy