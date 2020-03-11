J Wray & Nephew suspends operations after contractor quarantined
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Following the confirmation of the first case of COVID-19 in Jamaica, J Wray & Nephew Limited has confirmed that a contractor based at its Spanish Town Road operations was in close contact with 'patient zero', and as such operations have been suspended at its 234 Spanish Town Road facility in Kingston.
“The contractor has since been quarantined for testing and monitoring by the Ministry of Health,” J Wray and Nephew said in a news release.
“We are in ongoing dialogue with Government officials to assess and track the situation.”
The company said suspension of operations will be pending the results of the contractor's test.
“We will keep our stakeholders and the public updated accordingly. J Wray & Nephew Limited has also activated its 'Smart Working Policy'. As a result, all staff members who are able to work remotely have been asked to do so.”
The company said the activation of the Smart Working Policy is another precautionary measure intended to safeguard the welfare of employees, customers and the wider community.
“The public can be assured of J Wray & Nephew's strict adherence to stringent, international manufacturing and quality standards, which means that our products can be consumed safely.
“To our valued customers, we urge you to keep safe, healthy and to continue to enjoy our brands responsibly,” the company added.
