J Wray & Nephew donates 2,000 food packages to Cornpiece Clarendon
KINGSTON, Jamaica— J Wray and Nephew today handed over 2000 food packages to residents of the Cornpiece community in Clarendon.
The community of Cornpeice was placed under quarantine in March following the confirmation of several cases of COVID-19 in the area.
In a statement, J Wray and Nephew said the community is located within the Clarendon belt of its New Yarmouth Estate and is home for several of its employees.
Chairman of JWN and the JWN Foundation Clement Lawrence said, “as a member of the Clarendon community we are aware of the challenges the residents are facing while under-quarantine. In keeping with our commitment to support our communities, we are providing these food packages through the JWN Foundation. It is our hope that this will make things easier for the residents.”
Lawrence added that, “we would like to thank our partners in this effort, wholesalers and JWN customers Stoplight Wholesale, National Selfserve, as well as, Food Palace and Wholesale all local companies from May Pen. We would also like to thank MJ Trucking for transporting the packages. It our profound belief that together we are stronger, #strongertogether. “
Member of Parliament for Clarendon South East, where Cornpiece is located, Pearnel Charles Jr accepted the donation on behalf of the residents.
"The JWN Foundation must be recognized for their humanitarian service and leadership in times when it matters most. The care packages you have donated will provide vital support to the people of South East Clarendon who have been severely impacted by the corona virus. We thank you sincerely,” Charles said.
