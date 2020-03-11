J Wray and Nephew reopens tomorrow

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Following an extensive sanitation exercise at its 234 Spanish Town Road facility and clearance from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, J Wray and Nephew will reopen for business tomorrow, March 12 at 8:00am.

The company closed its production hub today after a notification from a contractor at the site who was in close contact with Jamaica's first coronavirus patient.

“We are confident that we have done the right thing in putting the health and safety of our staff and their families first. During the suspension, we took all the steps to fully sanitize almost 60,000 square metres of office space in accordance with global standards maintained by J Wray and Nephew Limited,” company chairman Clement 'Jimmy' Lawrence said.

The company said its management team will continue to work closely with the Ministry of Health and other Government officials to monitor the evolving situation.