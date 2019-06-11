Ja exports first shipment of mangoes to US Thursday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries today announced that Jamaica will be exporting its first shipment of mangoes to the United States this Thursday.

The mangoes are being exported under the Mango Irradiation Programme.

A ceremony to mark the occasion and observe the shipment process will be held at the Export Complex at the Donald Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay, St James, the ministry said in an advisory.

The ceremony will be attended by Minister without Portfolio in the ministry JC Hutchinson.