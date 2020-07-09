Jamaica launches 'Safe Return to Set' guidelines as filming resumes

KINGSTON, Jamaica – JAMPRO and the Jamaica Film and TV Association (JAFTA) have officially launched the 'Safe Return to Set' industry guidelines that will govern filming during and after the COVID-19 pandemic in Jamaica.

Film Commissioner Renee Robinson said the major aspects of physical production are addressed in the guidelines, which seek to prevent transmission of the coronavirus in the screen-based industries.

The guidelines adhere to the national imperatives issued by the Government of Jamaica and Ministry of Health and Wellness, and it incorporates global industry best practice as outlined by the Association of Film Commissioners International and the European Film Commissioners Network, which have also been adopted by the various international jurisdictions that have already returned to set.

The protocol outlines the hygienic responsibilities of individuals working on set, as well as general responsibilities of production companies including the availability of medical personnel, sterilisation of equipment and public areas, social distancing, and the issuing and wearing of personal protective equipment.

The protocol additionally outlines the size of allowable cast/crew separated into micro, small, medium, and large-scale productions; and how the guidelines should be followed based on the scale of the production.

Matters related to insurance, testing and on-set screening for COVID-19 are also addressed in the document, and guidelines have been created to manage specific areas of production such as casting, production coordination, catering/craft service, and location scouting.