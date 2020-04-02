Jacana donates thousands of masks to J'can healthcare workers
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jacana, a medical cannabis company, says it is donating its stock of masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) from its cannabis processing facility to help protect Jamaican healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis.
The company said with the global shortage of personal protective equipment, it felt it was their duty to donate its masks and other PPE.
The company also launched a #JamaicansUnite campaign to encourage all businesses and individuals to “step up and do what they can to help fellow Jamaicans and communities in this time of need”.
“We hope that this #JamaicansUnite campaign will encourage other Jamaican companies to join the fight in whatever way they can, large or small,” Jacana CEO Alexandra Chong said.
“Already we are joined by another great Jamaican company, Tropical Battery, in the #JamaicansUnite campaign, which is donating alkaline batteries to hospitals. Everyone has something to offer as we fight this virus together as one nation,” Chong added.
The company said it remains dedicated to regenerative health, universal well-being, and supporting all Jamaicans any way they can.
