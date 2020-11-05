Jackson, Robinson not declaring preference for PNP president

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) Chairman Fitz Jackson and General Secretary Julian Robinson say they have not made any declaration of preferences for the party's presidential candidates in the upcoming November 7 elections.

The two PNP delegates, in a joint statement this morning, indicated that their decision is based on their oversight role in the election.

The brief statement follows:

“It has come to our attention that there is an allegation by some members of the party and the wider public, that we have declared our support for one of the candidates who will contest the election for a new president of the People's National Party

As the chairman and the general secretary, respectively, of the party and members of the Election Monitoring and Appeals Committee, we believe it is necessary to issue this reaffirmation in the interest of the integrity of the election process as well as our own integrity.

“In our respective offices, we play an important oversight role in the party's presidential election and it is essential that we are impartial in the exercise of our duties. In that regard, we have accepted that although we are entitled to vote for the candidate of our choice, we must not make any declaration of our preference or engage in campaigning. We assure all concerned that we have done neither and will scrupulously maintain our impartiality.”