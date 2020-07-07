Jackson bats for early childhood teachers, school bus operators

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Fitz Jackson, Member of Parliament for South St Catherine, is urging Government to consider the needs of two specific categories of workers who he said are yet to benefit under the Government's CARE programme.

He made the case for early childhood workers and school bus drivers, following a presentation by Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke, who updated the House of Representatives on the programme.

“Teachers and others in [early childhood] institutions earn very little for the very important service they provide to the communities,” Jackson said. “It must be treated as a matter of urgency.”

He added: “Regarding school bus operators in Portmore, I've met with them a number of times and all their incomes have been eroded because of the closure of the schools. They're in dire straits. They've applied [for the grant] as individuals and none of them in Portmore have gotten any of the grants you speak about.

“These are not statistics. These are real life persons with families in distress.”

Earlier, Dr Clarke advised that as of July 1, disbursements had been made under the CARE programme to 396,311 eligible applicants for a payout ratio of 95 per cent.

He said for early childhood practitioners, approximately 3,697 applications were received, with eligibility determined by a register subject to certification by the Ministry of Education.

He said there were certain anomalies with the register, and it was sent back to the ministry for an update, and once the update is received, verification will proceed.

Regarding transport operators, Dr Clarke said this group is at the stage of data being verified.