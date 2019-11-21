Jackson calls for review of 'acting' arrangements for senior cops

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) is calling on the Police Services Commission to explain reports that some members of the High Command of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) who are due for confirmations, appointments and promotions, are being stalled in acting positions, creating uncertainty in the leadership ranks.

According to PNP, reports indicate that the JCF has officers acting at the highest levels for periods in excess of two and a half years without appointing them to the rank or promoting other qualified officers into the vacant posts.

“We are calling on the Police Services Commission to review the occurrence of vacancies at senior levels within the JCF, with a view to ensuring that these posts are filled by qualified candidates and that persons are not made to 'act' in posts beyond an acceptable period,” said PNP spokesman on national security, Fitz Jackson.

He said every effort must be made to support the security forces, as low morale among the officers is to the detriment of all.

He added that one of the key elements in the nation's fight against criminality across the society is the professional contentment of those at the forefront of the battle and the provision of appropriate resources.