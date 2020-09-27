Jackson expresses condolences to families of slain lawmen

KINGSTON, Jamaica— People's National Party Shadow Minister of National Security Fitz Jackson today expressed condolences to the families of Constable Kemar Francis of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and Private Reneil King, of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).

Both King and Francis were killed by gunmen, while on duty, in separate incidents.

Jackson said the murder of the lawmen highlighted the brazenness of criminals, “who, it seems, are determined to carry out their illegal operations, no matter what, even if it means facing down the state with deadly force.”

He also called on the Government to protect citizens.

“We cannot surrender our defence to the lawless elements and sacrifice our young men or women, who join the uniformed forces in service of the nation,” he said.

“Their valour and selfless decision to put themselves in harm's way in defence of their country must be highly commended. Especially so because they are operating without the benefit of an overarching plan from the administration for more than four years to ensure that crime and violence is brought under control,” he added.

In a statement Jackson said “regular policing in the face of hardened criminals, with high-powered weaponry and who show no sign of fear to challenge the state, is not enough to protect the lives of our security personnel and the Jamaican nation.”

“There is a need for intelligence-driven operations that can ensure that the right amount of support and assets are on the ground to address the issues and protect those engaged,” he added.

Jackson urged the Government to quickly upgrade the technology and intelligence gathering capability of the security forces, “to give them the ability to be always a step ahead of the would-be criminals.”