Jackson urges Comrades to avoid public utterances that won't uplift the party
KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) Chairman, Fitz Jackson, says he finds the almost immediate placement of a WhatsApp message, sent to him from Mark Golding, in the media “very troubling” and “unhelpful” to the party as it rebuilds following its recent defeat in the September 3 general elections.
In a statement released this afternoon, Jackson said the message was delivered to his phone at 11:30 Tuesday night, and was in the media before 8:30 the following morning, before he got a chance to read it and respond.
Yesterday, in a leaked message to Jackson, Golding, the Member of Parliament for St Andrew Southern, said he did not sign a letter to the Governor General calling for party leader Dr Peter Phillips to be interim Opposition leader because it was being “foisted” on him.
“The presence of the text of a WhatsApp communication to me from Comrade Golding in the media yesterday morning, September 16, 2020, was most unfortunate and regrettable,” the party's chairman said.
“After reading the message, the contents of which were not entirely shared with me before, I responded and reminded Comrade Golding of certain discussions and meetings held last week, which if disclosed may have given a different impression from that given by his message to me. We have exchanged further views and agreed to move on,” he continued.
Jackson noted, however, that he did not receive a formal letter, but a WhatsApp message which he assumed was a private communication.
“The almost immediate placement of the WhatsApp message in the media is therefore very troubling. This action is unhelpful to the party's most urgent task of seeing through its current leadership transition and rebuilding mission following our recent defeat at the polls,” Jackson said.
“I urge all members of our party and others of goodwill, to avoid actions and public utterances which do not serve to heal and uplift the party, especially at this time when we all must act to protect one of our country's most valuable public institutions,” he added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy