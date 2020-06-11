Jackson wants more info on West Kingston shooting, market fire

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition spokesman on national security Fitz Jackson is calling on the Government to provide an explanation of the shooting incident in Tivoli Gardens earlier this week.

According to the police, members of a patrol team were on operation in the section of West Kingston known as Lizard Town when they came under attack by a heavily armed group of men.

The nearby Ray Ray market was also set ablaze during the attack. The police patrol was pinned down for more than 10 minutes before additional support arrived.

In a statement today, Jackson called on Minister of National Security Horace Chang to provide an explanation as to what led to the fire fight.

He noted that since the quelling of the situation, there has been no word from the national security minister or the police high command on the incident.

“No report of anyone detained or arrest made, and the society is left to speculate on what exactly took place in Tivoli Gardens on Monday, June 8,” Jackson said.

The spokesman said according to reports he received, the police came under fire after they tried to disperse a crowd of nearly 200 people, who were gathered for a social event.

“Tivoli Gardens has had a reputation of defiance of the security forces, and many persons in the society would recall the 2010 armed conflict between law enforcement and gunmen of the community which resulted in the killing of both civilians and members of the security forces,” Jackson said.

He urged Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Chang to provide the country with an update on the Tivoli Gardens shooting incident and its connection to the Ray Ray market fire.